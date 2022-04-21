© 2022 KLCC

Environment

New license plate will fund efforts to safeguard Oregon's wildlife

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM PDT
Watch4Wildlife_DMV.jpg
Oregon DMV.
Rendering of the new "Watch for Wildlife" license plate, coming out May 4.

Efforts to support nature conservation across Oregon -as well as promote awareness of wildlife on the roads – will get a boost starting next month.

The Oregon DMV begins issuing a new license plate May 4. Sales of the “Watch for Wildlife” plates will help support the Oregon Wildlife Foundation.

”It features a mule deer and a beautiful image of Mt. Hood in the background," DMV spokesperson Lauren Mulligan told KLCC. "One of the benefits that the Oregon Wildlife Foundation is hoping to promote through the charitable donation with the plate sales, is to increase wildlife crossings over highways.”

The “Watch for Wildlife” license plates are available for passenger cars only. Starting May 4, people can order them online on the Oregon DMV’s website, or at a DMV field office.

Oregon auto dealerships will also take orders with any purchased car.

Environment
