Eugene YMCA completes purchase of land, focus now on fundraising

The YMCA has hit a milestone in its push to create a newer and larger facility in Eugene.

Last week, the Y officially finished the last payment to the 4J School District on five acres of land formerly occupied by the old Roosevelt Middle School, at 24th and Hilyard. The school has since been rebuilt, down the block.

Brian Steffen is the Y’s CEO. He said the nearly $3 million purchase deal was done in four payments stretching over six years. Now there’s just a bit more fundraising to go.

“We launched a $5 million community phase of our campaign in November, and we’ve made incredible progress on that,” he told KLCC.

“But we still have a few million more to raise, and our goal to raise the next two million as quickly as possible. Raising those funds helps provide terrific clarity as we approach groundbreaking and signing construction contracts.”

YMCA administrators want to break ground in July, in order to have the new facility open in December of 2023.

Eugene’s YMCA has coped with closures, limits, and other complications brought on by the pandemic.

Steffen said in the two years since COVID-19 arrived in Oregon, they’re finally seeing more activity and interest.

“Membership at the Y has been really inspiring during the time of COVID. There have been hundreds of members who - even when we went months closed down, remained with the Y.”

Steffen explained that the Y does not turn anyone away because of financial hardships.

“And how that is showing up is, while our membership numbers are about 75% of normal, our revenue, it’s around 55% of normal.”

Steffen also added that while mask mandates for indoor spaces and schools are lifting March 12, members of the Y can still wear masks if they feel safer doing so.

