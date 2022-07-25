At Tamkaliks, Wallowa Nez Perce come to compete, connect, and commemorate

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, a large cultural gathering returned to eastern Oregon this past weekend: the 30th anniversary Tamkaliks celebration.

Brian Bull / KLCC On the first day of the 2022 Tamkaliks celebration, veterans and elders lead the grand entry.

Dozens of dancers dressed in feathers, beadwork, and porcupine quills marked each pow-wow’s grand entry. Regional drum groups played as well, with a procession of Appaloosa horses circling the gathering for other events.

The Tamkaliks gathering is for descendants of the Wallowa Band of Nez Perce who were forced off their lands in 1877 and pursued by the U.S. Army just shy of the Canadian border.

Bobbie Conner is one of the event organizers.

Brian Bull / KLCC Bobbie Conner, who is of Umatilla, Cayuse, and Nez Perce heritage, with one of her horses.

“We believe the land hears our prayers. Feels our footsteps on the earth. And the land is happy to welcome us back. But we also believe that there is a light in the earth, that lights up when we bring ceremony to the landscape. And it lights up our hearts when we gather to celebrate this magnificent country that we come from.”

Another event commemorated Native children who went missing during the boarding school era.

One cause for celebration this year besides renewing Tamkaliks, is the Nez Perce Tribe’s recent acquisition of 148 acres that formerly formed an ancestral village in the town of Joseph.

Note: KLCC reporter Brian Bull is a member of the Wallowa Band of Nez Perce.

