Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Arts & Culture

Xicha Brewing Company prepares to make its first appearance at the KLCC Brewfest

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:56 PM PST
Xicha_Eugene_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Xicha Brewing's newest location, in Eugene.

The 20th annual KLCC Brewfest offers a diverse array of beers, ciders, and ales…from an ever-diversifying field of breweries. We highlight one that infuses Latin American flavor notes into its beer.

Xicha Brewing Company has grown since opening in West Salem in 2017. It expanded into Eugene last year, and has its beers for sale in places like Market of Choice and the Bier Stein.

Xicha_BrewingBrewfest.jpg
Photo provided by Xicha Marketing.
Xicha's Matt Dakapolos works on his latest batch.

Now Xicha Brewing is among the 80 breweries featured at KLCC’s annual event. Marketing coordinator Melissa Sanchez says it’s the first time for Xicha, and describes the collaboration brew they worked on with Covered Bridge Brewing and McKenzie Brewing.

“It’s similar to our Cerveza Negra, it’s a Munich Dunkel,” said Sanchez. “The stout features molasses and malt, cinnamon sugar, and lactose sugar in the boil. And has Ugandan vanilla beans in the secondary fermentation to emphasize the chocolate notes.”

The brewery’s version of a horchata stout – called Báte Báte Chocolate – will also be featured.

Xicha is the first Latine-owned brewery in Oregon.

The KLCC Brewfest will be at the Lane Events Center on Feb. 10-11.

Arts & Culture
Brian Bull
