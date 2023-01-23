© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Human Interest

Hoppy days are here again...Brewfest is back!

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM PST
BrewfestBanner_BBull01.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Promotional banner for the 2023 KLCC Brewfest in downtown Eugene.

Beer lovers rejoice! After two successive cancellations, KLCC’s big annual Brewfest returns next month, Feb. 10-11.

We spill the details.

Like many large-scale public gatherings, the COVID-19 pandemic quashed the 2021 and 2022 Brewfests. The event’s coordinator, Doriandra Smith, says it’s fabulous to have it back.

Brewfest_BierSteinTable_2020_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
Eugene-area breweries and taverns greet visitors at the 2020 Brewfest at the Lane Events Center.

“Brewfest is really a premier beer tasting event,” she said. “It's also a huge community bridge, where over 300 KLCC volunteers come together with a great curated group of some of the best brewers in the Pacific Northwest.”

That also includes thousands of beer and cider fans from all across Eugene and beyond.

Smith says besides 80 breweries showcasing 200 craft beers, there are new features including the KLCC VIP Learning Lounge.

“There will be fascinating presentations from the first woman brew master of the entire Pacific Northwest who has been in the industry over 34 years,” Smith explained. “We'll also be hearing from a master chef about the beautiful marriage of Latin American food and finely-tuned craft beer.”

There will also be some non-alcoholic brews for those who prefer a dry experience. And live music. More info can be found online.

©2023, KLCC.

Human Interest
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content