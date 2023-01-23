Hoppy days are here again...Brewfest is back!

Beer lovers rejoice! After two successive cancellations, KLCC’s big annual Brewfest returns next month, Feb. 10-11.

We spill the details.

Like many large-scale public gatherings, the COVID-19 pandemic quashed the 2021 and 2022 Brewfests. The event’s coordinator, Doriandra Smith, says it’s fabulous to have it back.

Brian Bull / Eugene-area breweries and taverns greet visitors at the 2020 Brewfest at the Lane Events Center.

“Brewfest is really a premier beer tasting event,” she said. “It's also a huge community bridge, where over 300 KLCC volunteers come together with a great curated group of some of the best brewers in the Pacific Northwest.”

That also includes thousands of beer and cider fans from all across Eugene and beyond.

Smith says besides 80 breweries showcasing 200 craft beers, there are new features including the KLCC VIP Learning Lounge.

“There will be fascinating presentations from the first woman brew master of the entire Pacific Northwest who has been in the industry over 34 years,” Smith explained. “We'll also be hearing from a master chef about the beautiful marriage of Latin American food and finely-tuned craft beer.”

There will also be some non-alcoholic brews for those who prefer a dry experience. And live music. More info can be found online.

