Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

STOP data shows disparity with EPD-issued citations and LatinX members

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM PST
EPDCruisers01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Eugene Police Department cruisers.

An annual review of statewide police records shows a disparity with how the Eugene Police Department conducts its operations with one cultural demographic. KLCC shares the latest Statistical Transparency of Policing Report (STOP) data.

The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission reviewed data from July 2020 through June 2021, and concluded that the EPD did not have disparate rates for stops, enforcement actions, searches, or arrests for Black, Native American, Asian, or Middle Eastern groups.

With the LatinX community however, EPD’s citation rate was just above 40%, that’s over the predicted rate of 34%. And the combined rate for citations/searches/and arrests was 42%, five percentage points over the predicted rate of 37.3%.

There were no overall disparities for stops, searches, or arrests for the LatinX data. But in a release, EPD Chief Chris Skinner said he didn’t want to see even one disparity for any group, and that he welcomes working with the LatinX community going forward.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
