© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

EPD announces $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of perpetrator of hoax threats

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT
Police vehicles parked outside school building.
Anni Katz
/
KLCC
Several EPD police cruisers are parked outside South Eugene High School on May 24, 2023, as officers check out what turned out to be another fake threat of violence.

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a series of threats against South Eugene High School.

Reward poster issued by EPD
Eugene Police Dept.
Reward poster issued by EPD

Police say threats were made to the school four times this month: on May 3, 10, 16, and 24.

Officials responded each time, while students were evacuated or placed in lockdown. In some instances, classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

The EPD says the caller sounded male, and claimed to be in a bathroom with a shotgun. The person hung up and then called back with a bomb threat.

In a statement shared with KLCC, the Portland FBI says it’s working with law enforcement partners and the schools to identify the source or sources of the hoax threats.

FBI Special Agent in Charge, Kieran Ramsey, also stated: “We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. We also ask parents to please talk with your kids about the seriousness of making hoax threats, as well as what they can do if they are scared or have more information.”

Besides causing undue stress and fear to the public and costing taxpayer money, the FBI adds hoax threats are criminal.

Tips can be called in at (541)871-3339.

Tags
Crime, Law & Justice hoax threatsEugene policeSouth Eugene High SchoolPortland FBI
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content