EPD announces $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of perpetrator of hoax threats

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a series of threats against South Eugene High School.

Eugene Police Dept. Reward poster issued by EPD

Police say threats were made to the school four times this month: on May 3, 10, 16, and 24.

Officials responded each time, while students were evacuated or placed in lockdown. In some instances, classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

The EPD says the caller sounded male, and claimed to be in a bathroom with a shotgun. The person hung up and then called back with a bomb threat.

In a statement shared with KLCC, the Portland FBI says it’s working with law enforcement partners and the schools to identify the source or sources of the hoax threats.

FBI Special Agent in Charge, Kieran Ramsey, also stated: “We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. We also ask parents to please talk with your kids about the seriousness of making hoax threats, as well as what they can do if they are scared or have more information.”

Besides causing undue stress and fear to the public and costing taxpayer money, the FBI adds hoax threats are criminal.

Tips can be called in at (541)871-3339.

