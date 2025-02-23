District attorney rules December’s Five Rivers officer-involved shooting death was justified but 'a tragedy for all involved'

This story was originally published on YachatsNews.com and is used with permission.

A 26-year-old man killed by police on a remote Five Rivers farm during a December manhunt shot at an Oregon State Police trooper after mistakenly thinking the officer was the man who had killed his friend hours earlier.

That’s the conclusion of Lane County District Attorney Christopher Parosa after a two-month investigation by the county’s Inter-Agency Deadly Force Investigation Team.

Tyler Holloway, a decorated soldier with the Wyoming National Guard, was living at Prindel Creek Farm in the Five Rivers community when a night of chaos and death erupted late on Dec. 26. Seven hours later, he was killed by a single bullet out of 29 fired by three officers.

The district attorney’s seven-page report released late Friday afternoon said Holloway called 9-1-1 at 10:57 p.m. Dec. 26 to say that Everett S. Fuller, 55, had shot and killed their friend, Chris “Bubba” Clark Jr. while the three men were partying with two women in a large shop on the 120-acre property that lays in Lane County just a few miles south of Lincoln County line.

Holloway was hit once in the chest after he fired a handgun toward a trooper – apparently mistaking the officer for Fuller, the suspected killer.

The district attorney said it was not his responsibility to question police tactics that night which stretched over hours and involved at least six agencies, but whether the actions of two state police troopers and a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy “bear criminal responsibility for the killing of Tyler Holloway.”

“Under the circumstances of this case, they do not,” Parosa said.

At the end of the long, detailed report, the district attorney concluded that Holloway was startled by the trooper’s attempt to identify himself from the cover of trees outside the shop during a heavy rainstorm that obscured most sounds.

“I find no evidence in this investigation to support the notion that Tyler Holloway would have knowingly fired a gun at law enforcement officers that he called to the scene for assistance,” Parosa wrote. “This case is a tragedy for all involved.”

Parosa’s report had to rely on police reports, witness statements and ballistics tests because body cameras of two of the three officers who shot at Holloway were turned off. The third officer was not wearing a camera.

Yachats News The remote location of a Dec. 26 shooting at Prindel Creek Farm near Five Rivers hampered police response and tactics.

Lots of issues

After Holloway’s 9-1-1 call, it took two hours for officers from Lane, Lincoln and Benton counties, Oregon State Police, and Eugene and Springfield police to reach the farm near the end of East Five Rivers Road. It wasn’t until 4:30 a.m. the next day that state police and Lane County Sheriff’s SWAT team members arrived in armored vehicles.

But the police response was troublesome from the start. In his report, the district attorney said:

A heavy winter storm had knocked down trees and prevented easier and quicker police response to the property deep in the foothills of the Coast Range;

There were numerous homes and outbuildings spread out across the large farm and police were not sure of the shop’s location where Clark was killed and if Fuller was still on the farm or had fled;

The first responding officers set up a command area one mile from the farm, and soon decided they needed a special response team because of the dense wooded area, numerous buildings, and not knowing Fuller’s whereabouts;

Because of the remoteness of the farm and surrounding hills, communication was spotty at best with little to no radio or cell phone communication “frustrating responding officers’ ability to communicate with dispatch and coordinate resources sent to the scene”;

Officers tried to use drones to understand the property’s layout, locate the shop and to spot people on the property and moving around the shop, but had to fly drones so high they were not effective;

Deputies were able to talk to another resident on the property referred to as “Dan” who was not involved in the shooting. Dan provided some information about Holloway and the two women, including that he had been to the shop where Holloway and the women were waiting with Clark’s body for police. But the report said Dan could not call Holloway or the women because his house was “some distance from the shop and there was extremely limited cellular service in the area.”

The two SWAT vehicles were too heavy to cross a small bridge to approach the shop, plus they were blocked from reaching the farm because of a cluster of vehicles on the one-lane road at the command post. If one of the vehicles had been able to reach the shop, it could have used its loudspeaker system to get Holloway and the women to come out, an outside expert told YachatsNews.

The district attorney also said that of two of the three officers who fired at Holloway were equipped with body cameras, but that neither camera was turned on. The camera of OSP Senior Trooper Brandon RatheLeGurche was turned on “well after” the shooting, the district attorney’s report said.

The only body camera that recorded the shooting was on Senior Trooper Wyatt Merritt, who was several hundred feet away from the three officers who shot at Holloway.

“The video does not capture any exchanged communications, but you clearly hear one shot followed a couple of seconds later by numerous gunshots,” Parosa wrote.

In all, the officers who fired their rifles at Holloway 29 times, hitting Holloway once in the chest, according to the district attorney’s report.

SWAT's tactical response

It was 3:40 a.m. Dec. 27 when state police Sgt. Heather Vanmeter arrived with the agency’s SWAT team and began to develop a plan to approach the shop, the report said.

Lane County District Attorney An aerial photo from a Lane County District Attorney’s report shows the location of a large shop on Prindle Creek Farm in the Five Rivers area.

Because the two armored vehicles were still more than an hour away and the bridge near the shop might not support them, the report said Vanmeter “approved a covert approach to the property” because Fuller might still be at the farm and “could provoke further violence against law enforcement.”

The plan was for a seven-member SWAT team to establish a perimeter around the shop with a second team a bit farther back to either help extract or detain Holloway and the women or help if Fuller “were to engage in a gunfight with SWAT members,” the report said.

The two teams approached the property about 4:30 a.m.

“As the insert team approached the property, they observed a person get into a vehicle at the shop and drive across the bridge toward a residence some distance away,” the district attorney’s report said. “Once the vehicle was gone, the insert team continued to the shop moving in three separate teams to locations around the structure.”

While it was not clear who drove away from the shop, the report said Vanmeter worried that it may have been Fuller. But the report did not indicate that police pursued the vehicle and the person driving it.

Fuller was able to flee the farm during the night, make his way to Eugene where he retained an attorney and surrendered to deputies late on Dec. 27. He is in the Lane County jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

By that time, three troopers at the perimeter of the shop radioed concerns that the bridge would not bear the weight of the SWAT vehicles. That no longer mattered, the district attorney’s report said, because the SWAT vehicles “were unable to navigate around the numerous law enforcement vehicles that were blocking travel on East Five Rivers Road.”

The report said it was 5:35 a.m. when OSP Senior Trooper Dan Merritt, a member of the second SWAT team, saw a man who did not match Fuller’s description leave the shop “carrying items in both hands, including an object that appeared to be a handgun.”

At that point, the report said, Dan Merritt “announced ‘State Police’ and commanded the individual come to their location.”

That’s when Holloway, the report said, “stopped, seemingly startled” turned towards Dan Merritt, yelled and fired a shot in Merritt’s direction. Merritt, RatheLeGurche and Lane County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Trimboli returned fire, the report said, hitting Holloway once but also hitting a propane tank that “clouded the area with gas.”

Right before he was shot, the district attorney’s report said, the two women inside the shop heard Holloway direct a profanity to someone outside. Parosa said “under the totality of the circumstances” Parosa believed that Holloway thought the man outside yelling at him was Fuller.

Holloway was able to get back into the shop where he was later found dead. The two women eventually came out of the shop, were detained by police and interviewed by detectives.

The report said that during initial interviews both women were under the impression that Fuller had returned to the shop “just prior to police arrival and killed Tyler Holloway.”

“The women also expressed repeated frustrations that law enforcement took more than five hours to respond to their initial calls for assistance,” the report said.

Not criminal homicide

In his report, the district attorney said Holloway’s death did not constitute criminal homicide under Oregon law because the three officers “had the legal justification of self-defense and defense of others.”

“In the manner in which this event unfolded, with immediate gunfire upon law enforcement initiated by Holloway, there was no window of opportunity for de-escalation … that would have also protected the life and safety of the officers that were being fired upon,” Parosa wrote.

The district attorney’s report said that while Merritt did not believe Holloway was the original killer “none of the involved officers knew who Mr. Holloway was or the role he played in the alleged crime that occurred.”

“More important to the criminal analysis, at the point Tyler Holloway turned and fired his pistol in Senior Trooper (Daniel) Merritt’s direction, likely assuming it was the at-large assailant, he inadvertently created a mortal threat to the life of Senior Trooper Merritt and the other officers on scene,” Parosa wrote “Senior Trooper Merritt, Senior Trooper RatheLeGurche, and Deputy Trimboli each perceived a reasonable threat to Merritt’s life. Had they failed to react immediately, whether to provide verbal warnings or engage in de-escalation tactics, they faced the unjustifiable risk of Mr. Holloway firing additional rounds at Trooper Merritt or other officers.

Consequently, each officer was legally justified in self-defense or defense of other.”

The Lane County district attorney was not available for followup questions Friday evening or over the weekend. Attempts to reach Holloway’s family were unsuccessful as well.