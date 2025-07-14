© 2025 KLCC

What to know about the possibility of destructive urban fires

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:36 PM PDT
The road leading to the Skinner Butte summit is closed to vehicles for the summer.
Gabriella Sgro
/
KLCC
The road leading to the Skinner Butte summit in Eugene is closed to vehicles for the summer. That's one way the city is trying to reduce fire risks.

Heat advisories are in place for much of our region this week. Meanwhile, multiple fires are burning around the state.

Eugene Springfield Fire chief Mike Caven told KLCC his department is extra prepared when there is fire danger.

But he says the risk of an urban conflagration is real, even in town.

“It’s not uncommon for us to be completely out of resources for a short period of time in the middle of a hot day,” said Caven. “If it’s windy and a fire starts in neighborhoods where the houses are close together and there’s lots of vegetation, that fire can get out of hand.”

Caven said the public can help by paying attention to weather warnings and fires in the area.

Also, don’t do things that might create sparks and don’t build fires.

“No burning. No campfires. None of that,” he said.

Caven said his worry is that people who live in the center of town don’t pay attention to wildfire.

He urged residents to be prepared. Have a plan. And sign up for Lane Alerts– those send you a text, phone call, and email if there’s an emergency in your area.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents Eugene Springfield Firefire dangerfire prevention
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
