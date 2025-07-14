What to know about the possibility of destructive urban fires

Heat advisories are in place for much of our region this week. Meanwhile, multiple fires are burning around the state.

Eugene Springfield Fire chief Mike Caven told KLCC his department is extra prepared when there is fire danger.

But he says the risk of an urban conflagration is real, even in town.

“It’s not uncommon for us to be completely out of resources for a short period of time in the middle of a hot day,” said Caven. “If it’s windy and a fire starts in neighborhoods where the houses are close together and there’s lots of vegetation, that fire can get out of hand.”

Caven said the public can help by paying attention to weather warnings and fires in the area.

Also, don’t do things that might create sparks and don’t build fires.

“No burning. No campfires. None of that,” he said.

Caven said his worry is that people who live in the center of town don’t pay attention to wildfire.