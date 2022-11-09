Area bonds and measures largely getting a green light
Regional counties and cities voted Tuesday on an array of measures from streets and parks to fire districts and schools.
So far, voters in the area are largely giving measures a green light. Lane County’s Parks bond is on track to pass with nearly 60% of the vote, and Lane County’s Streets bond looks to pass with 64% voting “yes” as of mid-day Wednesday.
Both the Bend-LaPine Schools and the Philomath School District are on track to pass bonds, with 59% and 72% approval respectively.
Most fire and protection measures are trending toward passing, including the Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District, North Douglas Fire and EMS, Central Coast Fire & Rescue, South Lane Fire & Rescue, and the Rainbow Fire & Water District.
Pleasant Hill's bond to replace the fire station is losing with 74% voting against. That bond was not endorsed by the Pleasant Hill Fire District's board of directors.
Springfield’s levy for jail and police services is passing with two-thirds of the vote.
And it looks like Lincoln City will increase its lodging tax from 9.5% to 12% with well over half voting yes.