© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planned 2024 Bend Brewfest scrapped

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 13, 2024 at 9:12 AM PDT
Bend Brefest logo
Mariefayandre
/
Wikimeda Commons
The Bend Brewfest was established in 2002. Organizers announced the cancellation of the 2024 Brewfest on June 10, 2024.

The Bend Brewfest will not be returning this year.

Organizers posted an announcement on their Facebook page Monday, announcing the cancellation of the gathering which had been slated for Oct. 4-5 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

They noted that, “after much deliberation and effort to overcome various challenges,” they made the “difficult decision to cancel Brewfest.”

The festival was billed as the second-largest craft beer festival in the Pacific Northwest. Organizers say it was founded in 2003 and was a popular event each year through 2019. The pandemic forced the cancellation in 2020 and 2021. When it returned in 2022, a smaller version was held on the east side of the Deschutes River at the Old Mill District. It was canceled again in 2023, citing a “pause” until the event could return to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Tickets for this year’s event went on sale in March and refunds are being issued.

Bend Brewfest donated part of their profits to local nonprofits.

Organizers say they remain hopeful the festival will return in the future.

It's at least the second cancellation of a Brewfest in Oregon this year. The KLCC Brewfest had been typically held in February in Eugene and served as a fundraiser for the station. KLCC cited "rising costs and recent market trends hitting the beer industry" as factors in its decision.

Tags
Economy & Business Beercraft beerBrewfest
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross
Related Content