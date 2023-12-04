© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Un-hoppy decision: KLCC cancels 2024 Brewfest

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM PST
Glasses and growler with KLCC logo.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
KLCC growler and tasting glasses.
KLCC banner for Brewfest event.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
KLCC Brewfest banner outside the Lane Events Center.

As some beer-loving listeners may have already caught wind of, there will be no KLCC Brewfest in 2024.

Several factors are behind the decision.

For more than two decades, KLCC’s biggest fundraising event for local journalism has been an annual microbrew festival. Hundreds of regional beers, ciders, and ales were available on tap, and live music was provided as well.

The event has relied on hundreds of volunteers, as well as generous donations from breweries.

Jim Rondeau, KLCC’s general manager, says between rising costs and recent market trends hitting the beer industry, the revenue flow was not improving.

“To make Brewfest successful this year we would’ve had to either raise prices significantly, or scale down the event,” said Rondeau.

People inside large convention space.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
People at the 2023 KLCC Brewfest.

“So Number One increases’ the barrier of entry for a lot of the people we’d love to be able to participate.

“And Number Two, if you scale down the event, people are disappointed by what they attend. We didn’t want either one of those things to be true.”

Rondeau says it’s hard disappointing fans of the KLCC Brewfest, but he is hopeful the event can come back. What exact form, venue, or timeline that’ll take is yet to be determined.

Beer manufacturers and vendors alike have seen consumers shift to non-alcoholic beers recently, or seltzers and other beverages. Ripple effects from the pandemic economy, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and other factors have also challenged the brewing industry, both here and across the globe.
Tags
Arts & Culture KLCC BrewfestBeercraft beer
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content