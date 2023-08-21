© 2023 KLCC

Environment

Some relief from heat and poor air quality west of the Oregon Cascades

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT
NOAA satellite image of the Pacific Northwest on Monday 8/21/2023
NOAA
A low-pressure system from Alaska will bring cooler temperatures to the much of Oregon for the next couple of days.

The Willamette Valley will get some relief from heat and smoky air over the next couple of days thanks to a low-pressure system from Alaska. It should push smoke out of the valley east over the Cascades.

Tanja Fransen is meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Portland.

“It’s actually going to be a little bit cooler the next two days as this onshore flow comes in, a little more humidity than we’ve had lately,” said Fransen. “That’s a good thing. We want to see that. It helps those that are out fighting the wildfires east of Eugene, for sure.”

Central Oregon will not get the same break from wildfire smoke.

“Just east of the Cascades, they’re not getting the rainfall from Hurricane Hilary,” said Fransen. “So, they’re still dealing with some visibility issues and certainly some air quality problems.

Meanwhile, northeastern Oregon got some rain from Hurricane Hilary. Fransen said Baker City got about an inch of precipitation over Sunday and Monday.

A warming trend is expected by the end of this week.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
