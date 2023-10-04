As part of environmental cleanup, trees and brush are being removed from homes near the J.H. Baxter plant

This morning in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene, contractors began the first phase of soil removal for homes near the defunct J.H. Baxter plant with high dioxin counts.

Brian Bull / KLCC Kyle Meyer gestures towards a wood chipper and truck parked across the street from his Bethel home, which is part of the DEQ's operations to remove dioxin-contaminated soil from several residences. Meyer will lose several large plants on top of some soil, and says the J.H. Baxter facility has been a long-time source of pollution and frustration.

But first, about 17 trees will be removed to facilitate the process.

Crews used chainsaws, ropes, and wood chippers to take down and pulverize trees in an area just across the street from the Baxter facility. It closed last year after eight decades of operation, but remains the focus of scrutiny for past environmental violations and two class-action lawsuits.

Kyle Meyer has lived in this neighborhood for six years. He’ll lose soil, a miniature maple, and some rose bushes. He told KLCC that he wants J.H. Baxter to be held accountable for its actions.

“(I'm) very upset because I moved my mother out here to care for her through end-of-life when she had COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease),” Meyer explained. “They did a really good job of not letting me realize how bad the creosote smell got here from that plant, and all the dioxins.

“My mom’s no longer with us at this point, there’ll always be the question how much did this do to expedite her not being here.”

Meyer added that he appreciated the efforts by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to clean up yards and gardens in the area adjacent to the Baxter site.

Crews take down trees as part of soil removal operations near J.H. Baxter plant

A DEQ spokesperson said homeowners who want replacement trees can ask for them. At least seven homes have been identified as needing soil removal, though the DEQ says four more may be added to the list pending further analysis of soil samples.

J.H. Baxter has not responded to requests for comment regarding the cleanup process nor the lawsuits.



