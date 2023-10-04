© 2023 KLCC

As part of environmental cleanup, trees and brush are being removed from homes near the J.H. Baxter plant

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT
Crew with wood chipper
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Contractors with Sperry Tree Care feed trees and bushes into a wood chipper outside a Bethel residence. Starting today, crews began taking down roughly 17 trees from homes that texted high for dioxins in their soil. All are near the J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility.

This morning in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene, contractors began the first phase of soil removal for homes near the defunct J.H. Baxter plant with high dioxin counts. 

Man smiling before wood chipper and truck.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Kyle Meyer gestures towards a wood chipper and truck parked across the street from his Bethel home, which is part of the DEQ's operations to remove dioxin-contaminated soil from several residences. Meyer will lose several large plants on top of some soil, and says the J.H. Baxter facility has been a long-time source of pollution and frustration.

But first, about 17 trees will be removed to facilitate the process. 

Crews used chainsaws, ropes, and wood chippers to take down and pulverize trees in an area just across the street from the Baxter facility. It closed last year after eight decades of operation, but remains the focus of scrutiny for past environmental violations and two class-action lawsuits. 

Kyle Meyer has lived in this neighborhood for six years. He’ll lose soil, a miniature maple, and some rose bushes. He told KLCC that he wants J.H. Baxter to be held accountable for its actions. 

“(I'm) very upset because I moved my mother out here to care for her through end-of-life when she had COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease),” Meyer explained. “They did a really good job of not letting me realize how bad the creosote smell got here from that plant, and all the dioxins. 

“My mom’s no longer with us at this point, there’ll always be the question how much did this do to expedite her not being here.” 

Meyer added that he appreciated the efforts by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to clean up yards and gardens in the area adjacent to the Baxter site. 

Crews take down trees as part of soil removal operations near J.H. Baxter plant

A DEQ spokesperson said homeowners who want replacement trees can ask for them. At least seven homes have been identified as needing soil removal, though the DEQ says four more may be added to the list pending further analysis of soil samples. 

J.H. Baxter has not responded to requests for comment regarding the cleanup process nor the lawsuits.

 

 

