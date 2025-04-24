Spring brings winged encounters and babes in the wild

Spring means more Oregonians are out exploring trails and parks, and nature renewing itself through mating and nesting season.

A local raptor expert says this is all good time to mind wildlife, which includes young or injured critters.

Dean Fleischer / Unsplash.com A mother seal checks up on its baby. It's common for adults to leave their young on the shoreline for hours at a time, to help their babies gain independence and familiarity with their environment.

Right now, many birds and animals are literally pushing their young out of the nest, to explore their environment and become independent.

To encounter these youngsters – whether it’s a baby seal on the beach or a baby sparrow in your backyard – is to be tempted to save them from danger.

Kit Lacy, Chief Operating Officer at the Cascades Raptor Center, said it’s best to fight that urge.

“We really, really want folks to consider the fact that if people you know pick up those babies, move those babies or rescue them, they're actually possibly kidnapping them,” she said.

Lacy told KLCC that while the sight of a lone chick or other young critter in the wild can tear at your heartstrings, often their parents are nearby and taking care of them. Removing the baby animal can endanger it and distress the mother.

“The key is to really consider the fact that those young animals are going to have their best chance or survival in the wild if they're raised by their wild parents,” said Lacy.

There have been instances of people doing more harm than good when encountering baby animals in the great outdoors. Reports range from tourists taking baby seals into their condominium to warm up in a bathtub, to influencers taking selfies or making social media posts of abducted wildlife. In an infamous 2016 case, a baby bison had to be euthanized after tourists in Yellowstone put it into their car “to keep it warm.” A week later, the returned bison was still rejected by its mother and the herd, prompting park staff to put it down.

Bird encounters of the close kind

Spring also finds many birds returning from winter migration, or in the case of juvenile and young adults, exploring the region for territory and mates. Sometimes these forays go south for them, after running into high-tension powerlines or an unexpected gust.

Lacy and the staff of the Cascades Raptor Center have a new social media advisory out for what to do if you find orphaned or injured birds.

First, it’s best to assess the situation and determine what the problem is. If you need to retrieve the bird from somewhere, to first cover it with a blanket, towel, or coat, then lightly scoop it up. If you have to transport it, it’s best to do so gently and to cover it inside a box or pet carrier.

Brian Bull / KLCC Kit Lacy, Chief Operating Officer at the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene.

“We always say ‘warm, dark, quiet, no food, no water and no peeking,’” advises Lacy. “Then once you have the animal contained, calling your nearest wildlife rehabilitator.” For Eugene-area rescues, the Cascades Raptor Center’s number is (541) 485-1320 ext.1.

Lacy said the animal is often stunned or shocked, and may appear to be friendly or even happy to be in their rescuers’ company. But she says never to mistake a wild animal’s shock for friendliness or acceptance of the situation. If not contained, the critter may suddenly thrash about in panic or even to defend itself against the person, which can be especially dangerous inside a moving car.

“Any kind of interaction with humans is going to be distressing for any wild animal, and can cause a lot of harm,” she said.

Finally, Lacy said it’s best to let the professionals do the rehabilitation work, and not attempt to do it yourself at home.

“It is not very ethical for folks to do-it-yourself rehabilitate, and it's also illegal. There are state and federal laws that protect these wild animals,” she adds. “There's a huge amount of knowledge, medical knowledge, nutritional knowledge, behavioral knowledge that our staff has, and that other wildlife rehabilitators have as well.”

