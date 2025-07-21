Coffin Butte Landfill expansion nears final vote

The long-running effort to expand Coffin Butte Landfill may soon come to an end.

Members of the Benton County Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. for a final debate on an expansion that would add six years to the life of the Coffin Butte Landfill.

The meeting will take place at the Benton County Kalapuya Building at 4500 SW Research Way in Corvallis. It will also be available online via Zoom. Online attendees must register here to attend.

While the meeting is open to the public, there will be no time for public comment.

Commissioners are expected to debate and deliver orders to county staff about what they would like included in a plan that they will vote on at a July 29 meeting.

Republic Services took over ownership of Coffin Butte Landfill in 2008. In 2021 , it sought an expansion that would have been twice the size of the current proposal and was denied.

Plans for the current, smaller expansion were announced last year , and public meetings began this spring.

Groups that oppose an expansion say they are concerned about air and water pollution, along with the smell and noise caused by its operation.