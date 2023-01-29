© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Human Interest

At wild and wooly truffle dog competition, victors always win...by a nose

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM PST
Jarrod Holmes congratulates his Spinone, Bruno, after finding a truffle-scented decoy in the Truffle Odor Recognition Trial.
Brian Bull / KLCC
"Truffle!" means a dog and handler team have successfully found a truffle-scented decoy in the TORT round.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Kara Briggs and her mini-Heeler/Aussie, JoJo, participate in the TORT. Briggs says the orange bandana is to promote awareness of the boarding school era that saw thousands of Native American children taken from their families.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Kristina Leipzig (left) and Bob Walker (right) explain the truffle dog trials at the Lane County Events Center Livestock Arena on Sat. Jan. 27, 2023.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Truffle dog contestants had a time limit on detected truffle-scented decoys. Altogether, there were 27 dogs competing this year from across the region.
Brian Bull / KLCC
An event judge (right), Deb Walker, follows a group of contestants as they participate in the TORT round.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A judge determines if a dog has truly detected a truffle-scented decoy in the TORT phase of the competition.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Truffle dog contestants must not only be able to detect the truffle-scented decoys within five minutes, but also maintain focus while before an arena crowd.
Brian Bull / KLCC
While there are dogs specifically bred for truffle detection (Lagotto Romagnolo, the Italian truffle dog) many breeds can compete.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Many truffle dogs are eager to please their handlers, and many receive treats, high-fives, and other forms of affection during the championships.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Yoshiko Watanabe walks his Cairn Terrier, Vivian, through the TORT course.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Some newly-unearthed truffles that finalist Pixel (handled by Courtney Vandyke of Seattle) found within an hour. Altogether, Pixel found 14.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Trays of soil - some with truffle-scented decoys - await a new round of contestants as part of the Truffle Odor Recognition Trial. It's said that dogs can smell on the molecular level, and are adept at finding these prized fungi.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Someone give Pixel a high-five already!
Brian Bull / KLCC
Charles LeFevre, co-founder of the Oregon Truffle Festival, at the Lane County Events Center Livestock Arena.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Dale Holland, an organic farmer from Oakland, Oregon says he came to watch the truffle dog championship in hopes of partnering up with a truffle-savvy dog and their handler.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Later that same night, the winners and runner-ups of the truffle dog championships were announced at Party Downtown in Eugene. It was more than a three-dog night!
Brian Bull / KLCC

The Pacific Northwest’s premier truffle festival opened this weekend in Eugene, with a flurry of four-legged fungi foragers fighting for the coveted spot of top dog. KLCC was on-scene at the Oregon Truffle Festival’s big kickoff event: The Joriad North American Truffle Dog Championship…and has this report.

In a dense copse of forest just off of the Lorane Highway, a large group of dogs, handlers, referees, and judges stood on a muddy road.

“You got one hour, when I say, ‘go,’” said the event’s Master of Ceremonies, Bob Walker. “So, everybody ready? Ready, 2, 1, go….see you in an hour! Good luck.”

The dogs and handlers immediately went off into the dusky contours of the Douglas Fir stand. Within minutes, a pair went astray.

“Okay, come on back in,” a referee said, back to her side of the road. “That’s the boundary right there.”

A variety of coveted Oregon truffles lay hidden in the soil, awaiting discovery.

Out of 27 original competitors, these five won their way into the finalist round (from L to R): Becca Book and Wilga, of Seattle; Rachel Su and Bunny, of Seattle; Courtney Vandyk and Pixel, of Seattle; Ashley Rau and Raji, of Grants Pass, Oregon; and Nora Reid and Stevie, of Granite Falls, Washington. The truffle hunt happened in a patch of woods just off of the Lorane Highway south of Eugene, Oregon.

There weres five dogs altogether, whittled down from 27 earlier that morning: Stevie, a Lagotta Romagnolo, handled by Nora Heider of Granite Falls, Washington; Pixel, a border collie, handled by Courtney Vandyke of Seattle; Bunny, another Lagotta Romagnolo owned by Rachel Su of Seattle; Raji, a Pembroke Welshi Corgi, owned by Ashley Rau of Grants Pass, Oregon; and Wilga, a Wirehaired Pointed Griffon, handled by Becca Book from Seattle (“Who’s a little distracted right now,” laughed Book.)

Fair to say it’s good to have some distractions after a long, busy day. These five competitors spent the first half of the day at the Lane Events Center Livestock Arena, doing their best to distinguish themselves apart from nearly two dozen rivals. A truffle odor recognition trial and second round arena hunt narrowed down the pack.

Charles LeFevre is co-founder of the Oregon Truffle Festival, marking its 18th year. He told KLCC that the truffle dog championship is definitely a highlight.

“Everybody loves dogs. But the idea to go into the woods and find treasures under the ground is exciting. The fact that this is an event for amateurs, lot of these people are very new at it, and yet they’re doing, it, they’re succeeding at it.”

Succeeding indeed. At the base of a Douglas fir, Pixel, the salt-and-pepper border collie, has already unearthed her twelfth truffle, with 10 minutes left to go.

“Good job, Pixel! That was a hard one, huh?” said Vandyke, giving her pooch a high-five. Referee Barbara Fredericksen-Love put the round, prized fungus into a container.

“Pixel’s on fire,” I said.

“She needs a minute to warm up, and then…” Vandyke said, before feeling another tug from her border collie.

“And then she is a truffle-finding monster," chuckled Fredericksen-Love. "She's doing good."

When the hour was up, Walker blew three times on a storm whistle, which resonated across the hills. The truffle hunt was officially over.

As the dogs and their handlers mingled outside the Blue Rooster Inn’s antique barn, judges gathered to inspect and count each dog’s bounty. Later that night at Party Downtown in Eugene, the big winner was announced by Joriad lead organizer, Kristina Leipzig.

“…finding 14 truffles, Courtney Vandyke and Pixel!” she proclaimed, as the room burst into cheers and a few barks (dogs were allowed at the function.)

Vandyke and Pixel took home a plaque, $500, and the distinction of being the Joriad North American Truffle Dog champs of 2023.

Vandyke says her pooch will have a good night’s nap on the drive home, which means resting that gifted sniffer as well.

It was a lively kicker for the Oregon Truffle Festival. The event runs into early March, with seminars and dining events

While many watching in the stands were truffle fans or dog owners, some were scouting the talent. This included Dale Holland, a farmer from Oakland.

“About five years ago we planted hazelnut trees inoculated with the black truffle,” explained Holland. “And at five years, if you can find someone with a dog, you might be able to start harvesting.”

Holland said he’d already made contacts before the second round of truffle dog trials.

A pound of truffles can easily go for hundreds of dollars, even more.

LeFevre says there are truffles all over Oregon west of the Cascades.

“Oregon black truffles have tropical fruit aromas. The Oregon white truffles, they just add electricity to food, they just enhance everything about it. But they’re all just great.”

The festival has symposiums on truffle cultivation and dining.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
