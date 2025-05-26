© 2025 KLCC

Eugeneans mark Memorial Day with solemn tribute to fallen soldiers

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 26, 2025 at 3:27 PM PDT
Two people looking inside mausoleum
1 of 7  — MausoleumVisitors_BBull01.jpg
Two visitors look inside the Hope Abbey mausoleum during the Memorial Day weekend.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Group of people outside mausoleum.
2 of 7  — TourGroup_BBull01.jpg
Diego Llewellyn-Jones (center, arm raised) of the EMCA prepares to give a group of people a tour of the cemetery.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People walking through cemetery.
3 of 7  — TourGroup_BBull02.jpg
A tour group explores the Eugene Masonic Cemetery during the Memorial Day weekend.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Person looking at gravestone.
4 of 7  — IMG_7537.jpg
A visitor at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery takes a photo of a gravestone.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A mausoleum section with flags and bouquets.
5 of 7  — MausoleumFlags_BBull.jpg
American flags marked the resting places of veterans both in the Hope Abbey mausoleum and Eugene Masonci Cemetery grounds.
Brian Bull / KLCC
American flag outside cemetery.
6 of 7  — FlagEMC_EntranceBBull.jpg
An American flag greets visitors to the entrance of the Eugene Masonic Cemetery.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Smiling woman inside mausoleum
7 of 7  — Kordesch_BBull01.jpg
Catherine Kordesch, a board member with the Eugene Masonic Cemetery Association, was on hand to greet visitors and answer questions.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Memorial Day weekend sees all kinds of events honoring those who served and died in the nation’s defense.

One annual observance at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery drew several dozen people to a hilltop Sunday afternoon.

With American flags adorning veterans’ graves, 70-year-old trumpeter Barry Barreau played “Taps” as visitors paused and reflected on the greatest sacrifice made by many laid to rest here.

Barreau told KLCC that he’s played at military funerals and ceremonies for 56 years, beginning with a performance when he was in the 8th grade and living in Creswell. He was deemed physically unfit to serve in the Vietnam War, due to several leg surgeries in his youth.

“So being able to participate in memory of those who have served and are serving, means a lot to me.”

Barreau plays trumpet for between four to six ceremonies on Memorial Day alone, meaning he’s busily traveling with his instrument to various communities. But he feels it helps honor those who went on to fight for their country, including others in his family.

“I’m thankful for those who served, I try and get into that mentality as far as I'm not just performing,” said Barreau.

After “Taps”, visitors went on guided tours.

2025 Memorial Day weekend at EMCA

Catherine Kordesch, a board member with the Eugene Masonic Cemetery Association, said people enjoy walking through the site.

“It’s a natural area. We have a lot of native plants, we don’t mow the grasses like other cemeteries do, and we have lots of monuments that are really old.”

There are 141 veterans buried in the cemetery, and 11 more in Hope Abbey, an Egyptian Revival mausoleum. Kordesch says many served in the First and Second World Wars , but there are those who served in the Civil War here as well.

Other Memorial Day events were held across the region, including a Civil War style black powder rifle salute at the Pioneer Cemetery near the University of Oregon.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
