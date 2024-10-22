© 2024 KLCC

Oregon Grapevine with Barbara Dellenback
Oregon Grapevine

Oregon Grapevine: LP Giobbi on electronic music

By Barbara Dellenback
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Woman looking at camera while lounging.
LP Giobbi

LP Giobbi is an electronic music artist and DJ. She and Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback talk about growing up in Eugene, the value of live music experiences, and life on the road.

She was trained as a classical pianist and now uses that knowledge in new and creative ways.

LP Giobbi just released a new album, Dotr.

She's also playing a show at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, on Wednesday, November 27.

You can find more information about FEMME HOUSE, LP Giobbi's organization that is working toward providing training and opportunities for women and gender-expansive people in music and production here.

Back of keyboard artist in front of a crowd of people.
Sarah Northrop / SARTAKESPICS
LP Giobbi

Oregon Grapevine
Barbara Dellenback
Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
See stories by Barbara Dellenback
