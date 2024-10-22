Oregon Grapevine: LP Giobbi on electronic music

LP Giobbi is an electronic music artist and DJ. She and Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback talk about growing up in Eugene, the value of live music experiences, and life on the road.

She was trained as a classical pianist and now uses that knowledge in new and creative ways.

LP Giobbi just released a new album, Dotr.

She's also playing a show at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, on Wednesday, November 27.

You can find more information about FEMME HOUSE, LP Giobbi's organization that is working toward providing training and opportunities for women and gender-expansive people in music and production here.