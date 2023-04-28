Oregon Wolves: Environmental Savior, or Ranching Scourge?

This week on Oregon On The Record, we talked about the controversy and consternation related to wolves in Oregon.

We met with Cristina Eisenberg a professor at Oregon State University who, as both an indigenous person and part of a ranching family, provided a unique perspective of how wolves and ranchers can get along for the good of both.

We talked to John Williams, a leader of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association who discussed the damage that wolves are doing to the cattle industry and how he believes that the only solution to the conflict is a complete separation between wolves and livestock.

Roblyn Brown, a representative of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife provided context around how this state agency is trying to satisfy both sides of the issue.

And finally, we talked with Amaroq Weiss, the Wolf Coordinator for the Center for Biological Diversity who believes that these apex predators must thrive in Oregon for the sake of the environment, but that ranchers can also evolve their business to accommodate both cattle and wolves.

It’s a conflict that won’t be solved any time soon, but all sides of the issue are immersed in discussions and strategies to figure it out.

