Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

The ups (and mostly ups) of dynamic pricing

By Michael Dunne
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:37 PM PDT
As consumers we are used to static pricing for many goods and services, where regardless of date and time, the item costs the same. More and more however, we are growing familiar with the opposite - dynamic pricing, such as how airlines charge vastly different prices for flights depending on time of day.

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Matthew Hall, a business and marketing expert from Oregon State University about how dynamic pricing might just become the way of the world for lots of goods and services we use each and every day.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
