The ups (and mostly ups) of dynamic pricing

As consumers we are used to static pricing for many goods and services, where regardless of date and time, the item costs the same. More and more however, we are growing familiar with the opposite - dynamic pricing, such as how airlines charge vastly different prices for flights depending on time of day.

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Matthew Hall, a business and marketing expert from Oregon State University about how dynamic pricing might just become the way of the world for lots of goods and services we use each and every day.