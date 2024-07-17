Not for the faint of heart: Managing a wildfire attack plan

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Kevin Reese, Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

As we continue to discuss firefighting in our region, you’ll hear from a fire manager, whose job it is to not only help develop strategies to fight wildfires, but also to protect his people as best as he can, all the while knowing that conditions can turn deadly with a simple shift in the wind.

It’s a job that demands both nerves of steel, and an immensely tactical mind.

