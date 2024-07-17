© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Not for the faint of heart: Managing a wildfire attack plan

By Michael Dunne
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
File
US Forest Service
File

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Kevin Reese, Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

As we continue to discuss firefighting in our region, you’ll hear from a fire manager, whose job it is to not only help develop strategies to fight wildfires, but also to protect his people as best as he can, all the while knowing that conditions can turn deadly with a simple shift in the wind.

It’s a job that demands both nerves of steel, and an immensely tactical mind.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes