Higher calling: Eugene Chamber seeks to 'Elevate' the business community

Eugene faces many issues including a crisis in homelessness and a feeling that progress and growth takes way too long.

On this last point, the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce has been fighting for decades to improve the plight of the business community and leaders there often feel like city hall does more to grow social services than economic growth.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Brittany Quick-Warner, the top executive of the Chamber about a new plan called Elevate 2028 that looks to both improve the business climate, but also improve elected leader's understanding of how business growth can lead to quality-of-life growth.

