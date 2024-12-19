Holiday Happenings: All the events, arts and vibes for the season

Perhaps no other time of year feels as compressed and compacted as this upcoming week where Christmas and New Year’s and kwanza and Hanukah converge.

And there is a lot going on throughout our community – and not just events – there’s a lot going on in terms of community vibe.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we chat with two folks who not only have a great handle on all the activities going on for the holidays and on into the month of January, but also have a good pulse of the overall community feel as we head toward the end of this most unusual year, 2024.

Emma J Nelson who runs the calendar at the Eugene Weekly and Samantha Pierotti who covers arts and culture with the Register Guard unwrap the various gifts we all can experience living in our community this time and year