Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Holiday Happenings: All the events, arts and vibes for the season

By Michael Dunne
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Perhaps no other time of year feels as compressed and compacted as this upcoming week where Christmas and New Year’s and kwanza and Hanukah converge.

And there is a lot going on throughout our community – and not just events – there’s a lot going on in terms of community vibe.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we chat with two folks who not only have a great handle on all the activities going on for the holidays and on into the month of January, but also have a good pulse of the overall community feel as we head toward the end of this most unusual year, 2024.

Emma J Nelson who runs the calendar at the Eugene Weekly and Samantha Pierotti who covers arts and culture with the Register Guard unwrap the various gifts we all can experience living in our community this time and year

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
