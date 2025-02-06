© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Collaboration in Corvallis: OSU's Tech Hub is taking off

By Michael Dunne
Published February 6, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Professor Tom Weller at the OSU Tech Hub
Oregon State University
Professor Tom Weller at the OSU Tech Hub

When it comes to science and innovation, more and more Oregon State University has become an institution with national and global reach.

To that point, the university recently received a major federal grant for its growing Tech Hub to study applications in Microfluidics.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with Oregon State President, Jayathi Murthy and Tom Weller, the Gaulke Chair in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, about both the grant, and the collaboration to create its Tech Hub of innovation.

Regardless of who the administration is, we do need scientific research and we do need the translation of scientific research into usable products and industries.
OSU President, Jayathi Murthy

The grant will help the university grow its science research, and also help energize economic development for the region and state.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
