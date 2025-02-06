Collaboration in Corvallis: OSU's Tech Hub is taking off

When it comes to science and innovation, more and more Oregon State University has become an institution with national and global reach.

To that point, the university recently received a major federal grant for its growing Tech Hub to study applications in Microfluidics.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with Oregon State President, Jayathi Murthy and Tom Weller, the Gaulke Chair in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, about both the grant, and the collaboration to create its Tech Hub of innovation.

Regardless of who the administration is, we do need scientific research and we do need the translation of scientific research into usable products and industries. OSU President, Jayathi Murthy

The grant will help the university grow its science research, and also help energize economic development for the region and state.

