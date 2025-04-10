© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Calling timeout: New gun legislation aimed at suicide prevention

By Michael Dunne
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
Senator Floyd Prozanski
BRADLEY COOK
Senator Floyd Prozanski

When it comes to the issue of guns, one of the first thoughts people have is the terrible tragedy of gun violence like mass shootings. But another byproduct of so many guns in society is the high rate of suicide by gun.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Eugene State Senator Floyd Prozanski, who’s introduced legislation to increase the wait time to purchase a gun to provide a cooling off period that could prevent some suicides. The thinking behind the bill is that suicide can be an impulsive thought and having to wait to buy a gun could save lives.

 Additionally the bill aims at adding extra restrictions on firearms as a way to buffer federal intervention. We finish the show with an update on Eugene’s new fire services fee.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
