Calling timeout: New gun legislation aimed at suicide prevention

When it comes to the issue of guns, one of the first thoughts people have is the terrible tragedy of gun violence like mass shootings. But another byproduct of so many guns in society is the high rate of suicide by gun.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Eugene State Senator Floyd Prozanski, who’s introduced legislation to increase the wait time to purchase a gun to provide a cooling off period that could prevent some suicides. The thinking behind the bill is that suicide can be an impulsive thought and having to wait to buy a gun could save lives.

Additionally the bill aims at adding extra restrictions on firearms as a way to buffer federal intervention. We finish the show with an update on Eugene’s new fire services fee.

