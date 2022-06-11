© 2022 KLCC

Politics & Government

In Eugene, hundreds brave downpour to rally for stronger gun laws

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM PDT
Crowd-in-rain.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Despite the rain, hundreds of people joined a March for our Lives rally for stronger gun laws at the Eugene Federal Building Saturday, June 11.

Hundreds of people rallied in Eugene despite heavy rain to call for gun control legislation as part of March for our Lives events nationwide.

Marching.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Students from Spencer Butte Middle School led the march through Eugene's rainy streets Saturday, calling for lawmakers to protect kids, not guns.

The crowd gathered at the federal courthouse. They held signs, umbrellas and huddled in rain gear. They listened to Oregon state senator Floyd Prozanski, who said Oregon ranks 11th by Every Town for Gun Safety, for gun regulation.

“This the time for us to be heard,” he said. “This is the time to give recognition to the youth who are leading the way. It’s time for us to follow their lead. It’s time for us to tell Congress, do your job! Because if they don’t, we will continue to do more and more here in Oregon.”

Spencer Butte Middle School student Piper Everts helped organize the event.

Since kindergarten, I have started learning how to hide from a bad guy with a gun. This should not have to be on the curriculum,” she said. “Enough is enough! Senators, our blood is on your hands. It’s your move and there’s only one right option.”

Everts and others led the crowd on a march through downtown Eugene. They chanted, “Protect kids not guns”.

Similar events took place in Corvallis, Albany, Florence, Bend and all over the nation.

