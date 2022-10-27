© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders endorses Oregon Democrats for 2022 midterms, saying "American democracy is at stake"

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM PDT
BernieSanders_102722.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - flanked by Oregon Democrats Val Hoyle, Tina Kotek, Jeff Merkley, Doyle Canning and many others - appeared at the University of Oregon campus today to stump for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

“Bernie” fired up a crowd of 1,100 people at the University of Oregon in Eugene today. The progressive Senator from Vermont had plenty to say about the midterm elections.

Bernie Sanders was joined by a roster of Oregon Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, and Val Hoyle, who’s running for Congress against Republican Alek Skarlatos.

Sanders urged support for Democratic candidates going forward.

“We can make public colleges and universities, tuition free…” said Sanders, to an enthusiastic cheer.

In fact, Sanders scored many applause lines from the campus crowd. Especially on the potential legalization of marijuana on the federal level.

UOCrowd_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Over a thousand people - many university students - packed the amphitheater where Sanders appeared with Democratic candidates and activists.

Sanders said the future of America itself is at stake, referencing former President Trump’s denial of losing to Joe Biden two years ago. Since losing his re-election bid, Trump and many other Republicans have amplified groundless claims of voter fraud.

“Your fathers and grandfathers and grandparents died and fought to preserve democracy, we’re not going to let Trump and his friends take it away!” Sanders declared, to a roar of applause and cheers.

In a release sent right after the event, the Skarlatos campaign says Sanders’ endorsement of Hoyle demonstrates her, quote, “extreme liberal agenda.”

©2022, KLCC.

Tags
Politics & Government November 2022 election
Brian Bull
