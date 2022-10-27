© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

As Bernie Sanders rallies support for Oregon's Democratic ticket, voters speak their minds about midterm issues

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT
Bernie Sanders and Oregon Democrats
Brian Bull
/
KLC
Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to a large crowd at the University of Oregon, while a number of Democrats - including (from L to R:) activist Doyle Canning, state senator James Manning, Congressional candidate Val Hoyle, retiring House Rep. Peter DeFazio, Senator Ron Wyden, and Senator Jeff Merkley share the stage.

Well over 1,100 people gathered in Eugene Thursday for a “Get out the vote!” rally for Democrats, featuring Independent senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. KLCC checked in with some people the crowd on what’s weighing on their minds ahead of the midterm elections next month.

“Tina Kotek for Governor” signs covered the packed University of Oregon amphitheater, as contentious midterms left some attendees worried.

“I've never seen Oregon this close to electing a Republican, and it scares me,” said Ian Finn, a club officer with the UO College Democrats.

Tina Kotek, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Oregon
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek speaks to the crowd about how her party will keep reproductive rights, healthcare, and the environment protected.

“Oregon is one of the states that's safe for people seeking reproductive health care,” said Emily Beatty, a doctoral student at the UO. “Except, that doesn't have to always be the case. And that can easily change.”

Activist Jim Jagger was there in support of gun control Measure 114. He said rally attendees help spread the word to undecided voters.

“This is the engine that drives information around through the community.”

The roster of candidates at the rally encouraged young voters to get involved in the causes they believe in.

©2022, KLCC.

Politics & Government November 2022 election
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
