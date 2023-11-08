Leech elected to Eugene City Council, keeping Ward 7 seat

Lyndsie Leech kept her seat as the Eugene city councilor for Ward 7 in Tuesday’s special election.

Leech is the Executive Director of WellMama, a nonprofit focused on the mental health of parents and caregivers. She has served as Ward 7's interim councilor since last December, when she was appointed to replace Claire Syrett, who was recalled by voters.

Leech’s opponent was Barbie Walker, a local business owner and youth advocate. Both candidates qualified through a May primary where they were the top two vote-getters in a three-way race, with none of the candidates receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.

Leech received nearly 58% of the vote on Tuesday. She said she’s shown the public what she values.

"My priorities remain consistent," she said. "I hope to make some contributions to our unhoused population, working towards our climate action goals and promoting good mental health in our community.”

Leech will serve the remainder of Syrett’s term, which ends in January 2025.

The 7th Ward council seat, along with three other city council seats, will be on the ballot in the May, 2024 primary. According to the most recent update on the Eugene City Recorder's web page, no one has filed to run for the full council term in Ward 7.

