Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Leech and Walker to face off again in November

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT
Two candidates at a political debate, with moderator posing questions.
City Club of Eugene's YouTube channel.
Barbie Walker (center) waits her turn to answer a question during a City Club of Eugene forum for the Ward 7 race moderated by KLCC's Brian Bull (left) on March 24, 2023. Lyndsie Leech (right) took 48% of the vote, but must face Walker again in November as the city charter says a candidate must have over half of votes cast to be victorious.

The race for Eugene City Council’s Ward 7 is headed to a November run-off election.

Despite a sizable lead over her nearest rival, Lyndsie Leech will face Barbie Walker for the chair in five months.

In final, official results posted Monday, the Lane County Board of Elections shows Leech with just over 48% of the vote from May’s Special Election, compared to 32% for Walker.

A third candidate, Janet Ayres, received almost 19%.

Lane County Clerk of Elections certified results for the May 2023 special election.

However, the Eugene City Charter says a candidate must have more than 50% of votes cast in order to win.

For now, Leech will remain in office as she was appointed to replace councilor Claire Syrett, who was recalled by voters last fall.

Ward 7 consists of the Whitetaker, Santa Clara, Trainsong, and River Road neighborhoods.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
