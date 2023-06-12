Leech and Walker to face off again in November

The race for Eugene City Council’s Ward 7 is headed to a November run-off election.

Despite a sizable lead over her nearest rival, Lyndsie Leech will face Barbie Walker for the chair in five months.

In final, official results posted Monday, the Lane County Board of Elections shows Leech with just over 48% of the vote from May’s Special Election, compared to 32% for Walker.

A third candidate, Janet Ayres, received almost 19%.

Lane County Clerk of Elections certified results for the May 2023 special election.

However, the Eugene City Charter says a candidate must have more than 50% of votes cast in order to win.

For now, Leech will remain in office as she was appointed to replace councilor Claire Syrett, who was recalled by voters last fall.

Ward 7 consists of the Whitetaker, Santa Clara, Trainsong, and River Road neighborhoods.

