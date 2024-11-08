© 2024 KLCC

Mixed results for coastal fire districts in Tuesday’s election

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:07 PM PST
A map of the Seal Rock Rural Fire District's coverage area.
Seal Rock Rural Fire district website
A map of the Seal Rock Rural Fire District's coverage area.

It was a mixed bag for funding measures for rural fire districts on the central Oregon coast in Tuesday’s election.

Waldport voters soundly rejected an operations levy for the Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue district. The measure would have increased an existing levy by 60 cents. The funds would help pay for operating costs which have gone up with inflation. It would have also helped the district build up reserves. The measure was failing, with two-thirds of voters against it.

Their neighbors to the north had a different result. A 5-year operating levy to support the Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection district looks to have passed handily.

More than 57% of voters said yes to the measure, which will raise property taxes by 25 cents per thousand dollars assessed value of a home. The funds will pay for new equipment for the district, which is mostly volunteer firefighters for the unincorporated community between Newport and Waldport.

For more of KLCC's coverage of the 2024 elections, visit our Elections page.
Politics & Government Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection DistrictCentral Oregon Coast Fire & RescueNovember 2024 Election
