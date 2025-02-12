Roseburg accepts councilor’s resignation

The Roseburg City Council officially accepted the resignation of one of their own on Monday.

Kylee Rummel resigned from her post last month, saying in a letter that other members of the city council had tried to influence her votes by threatening to get her fired from her day job. Roseburg’s mayor, Larry Rich, promised to investigate Rummel’s accusations.

This week, the rest of the city council voted to formally accept her resignation without discussion. That vote means the body can start the process to fill her vacant seat.

A city representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the investigation into Rummel’s complaint, or when the public will be able to apply for the vacant city council seat.

Rummel, a financial controller for a nonprofit that does work in Douglas and Josephine Counties, was first appointed in 2022 and was officially elected to the seat later that year.

Her term was set to expire at the end of 2026.

