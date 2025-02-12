© 2025 KLCC

Roseburg accepts councilor’s resignation

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:01 PM PST
A stairway leads to the front doors of a building. There are trees and shrubs surrounding the building and a blue sign that reads "City Hall Hours" next to the stairs.
Cailan Menius-Rash
/
KLCC
FILE: Roseburg City Hall

The Roseburg City Council officially accepted the resignation of one of their own on Monday.

Kylee Rummel resigned from her post last month, saying in a letter that other members of the city council had tried to influence her votes by threatening to get her fired from her day job. Roseburg’s mayor, Larry Rich, promised to investigate Rummel’s accusations.

This week, the rest of the city council voted to formally accept her resignation without discussion. That vote means the body can start the process to fill her vacant seat.

A city representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the investigation into Rummel’s complaint, or when the public will be able to apply for the vacant city council seat.

Rummel, a financial controller for a nonprofit that does work in Douglas and Josephine Counties, was first appointed in 2022 and was officially elected to the seat later that year.

Her term was set to expire at the end of 2026.
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
