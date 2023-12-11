City Club of Eugene: The Closure of Eugene’s Hospital: Now What?

Program date: Dec. 8, 2023

Air date: Dec. 11, 2023

From the City Club of Eugene:

PeaceHealth executives are leaving Oregon’s third largest city without an emergency department. Closing Eugene’s only hospital will mean worse care, longer waits, and slower emergency responses for nearly 200,000 people. Losing our community’s only hospital is a clear and present danger to the entire Eugene community—particularly our most vulnerable residents. Though PeaceHealth has declined to participate in this program, we’ll learn more about how the closure will affect the unhoused community (ie. transportation to/from services, Springfield laws, ER/after-hours care access, etc). We’ll also hear about resources in Lane County that can help cover the gaps in this transition.



Speakers:

Dana Petersen-Crabb has been with ShelterCare, and in the Eugene/Springfield community, for 14 years. She is an experienced program manager with a demonstrated history of working in the mental health care industry. She has experience in crisis intervention, people management, employee training, and supported housing programs. Dana oversees the case managers who make sure our program participants have the best support system possible so they can reach their greatest level of independence and housing stability.

Lynda Pond (ADN,RN) is a semi-retired bedside nurse currently working in a clinic setting. Prior to Lynda’s retirement, she served multiple terms on ONA’s statewide board of directors and as a local ONA leader at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center for over 20 years. In her work at Sacred Heart, she served as ONA chair of the professional nursing practice committee, co-chair of the first staffing committee in Oregon, and as a member of various local and statewide governing bodies. As ONA president, she championed a robust diversity, equity and inclusion agenda while prioritizing organizational growth and member activism. Lynda was a key leader in passing and implementing Oregon’s original safe hospital staffing legislation and remains a strong advocate for safe staffing in hospitals across Oregon.

Jocelyn Wensel is a rising 3rd year medical student passionate about equitable, culturally competent trauma-informed functional medicine, improving primary care/public health policies and the use of psychedelics in the mental health space. She has birth doula training, death doula training, is a Reiki Level 2 practitioner, 500-hour YTT, YouthSAVE, MHFA and QPR training as well as peer wellness specialist training through Cascadia Health. She is passionate about neurodivergence and disability advocacy in academic and clinical medicine as someone living with ADHD/ADD and depression herself.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.



Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

