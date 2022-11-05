Oregon State falls to Washington, 24-21

Oregon State was held scoreless in the 4th quarter in their game against University of Washington Friday night in Seattle, and a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left secured a 24-21 win for the Huskies.

The Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) scored a touchdown on their first drive for the third time this season. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold had a pick-6 in the second quarter, contributing to the Beavers’ lead that lasted through the 3rd quarter.

Heading into the 4th, OSU was up 21-14. While the Beavers did not score in the final quarter, the Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) nabbed one touchdown and were able to seal the win with the final field goal.

Beaver DeShaun Fenwick scored two TDs, quarterback Ben Gulbranson went 12-for-19 with 87 yards passing, and Damien Martinez led the rushing game for the Beavers going 107 yards on 19 carries. Martinez also had one catch for 40 yards.

No. 24 Oregon State was playing its first game ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 2013 season opener.

Up Next:

The Beavers host Cal (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) Saturday, Nov. 12.