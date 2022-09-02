© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

Redesigned Crater Lake plate goes on sale September 9

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT
Crater Lake plate
Oregon DMV
This is the first re-design for the Crater Lake plate since it was introduced in 2002.

A new version of the Oregon license plate that features Crater Lake will soon be available. It’s the first re-design for the plate since it was first issued in 2002.

The new plate features brighter colors and a different font. According to the Oregon DMV, about 400,000 sets of the plate have been issued over the past 20 years, the majority of which are still in use. Existing Crater Lake plates will remain valid.

The new design will automatically ship to customers who place an order on or after Sept. 9. The $30 surcharge remains the same, and applies only when the plates are first purchased. The proceeds benefit the Crater Lake National Park Trust.

Tags

Transportation Oregon DMVCrater Lakelicense plates
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content