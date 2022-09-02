Redesigned Crater Lake plate goes on sale September 9

A new version of the Oregon license plate that features Crater Lake will soon be available. It’s the first re-design for the plate since it was first issued in 2002.

The new plate features brighter colors and a different font. According to the Oregon DMV, about 400,000 sets of the plate have been issued over the past 20 years, the majority of which are still in use. Existing Crater Lake plates will remain valid.

The new design will automatically ship to customers who place an order on or after Sept. 9. The $30 surcharge remains the same, and applies only when the plates are first purchased. The proceeds benefit the Crater Lake National Park Trust.