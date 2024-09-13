Highway 126 reopens with delays after fire caused closure

Oregon Highway 126 east of McKenzie Bridge has reopened to traffic. The road had been closed since Tuesday morning because of the Boulder Creek fire which had burned toward the road.

ODOT says there will be delays and a pilot car will lead traffic until further notice.

Oregon Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Highway remains closed from its junction with Highway 126 and the Dee Wright observatory (MP 55-75) because of the Linton Creek Fire.

ODOT asks drivers to use alternate routes to travel between Eugene and Sisters and avoid using forest roads to bypass closures. More at Tripcheck.com.

Boulder Creek Fire

The Boulder Creek Fire is the top priority for firefighters on the Willamette Complex-north . It’s 501 acres and 0% contained as of Friday, Sept. 13 and burning about 5 miles east of McKenzie Bridge. There is a Level 3-go now-evacuation notice in place for Scott Creek Road. More on evacuation notices related to the Willamette Complex at LaneCounty.org

Linton Creek Fire

The Linton Creek Fire is in the Three Sisters Wilderness northeast of Eileen Lake. It’s 1,288 acres and 0% contained. A portion of the Pacific Crest Trail is closed because of this fire. And there is an evacuation notice for the Three Sisters Wilderness.

There are a number of closures in place for the Willamette National Forest as fires continue in the area.

