Highway 126 reopens with delays after fire caused closure

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:48 PM PDT
Highway through forest with truck and orange cones along with a flagger.
Mindy McCart
/
ODOT
Highway 126 east of McKenzie Bridge has reopened since it was closed earlier this week due to the Boulder Creek Fire.

Oregon Highway 126 east of McKenzie Bridge has reopened to traffic. The road had been closed since Tuesday morning because of the Boulder Creek fire which had burned toward the road.

ODOT says there will be delays and a pilot car will lead traffic until further notice.

Oregon Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Highway remains closed from its junction with Highway 126 and the Dee Wright observatory (MP 55-75) because of the Linton Creek Fire.

ODOT asks drivers to use alternate routes to travel between Eugene and Sisters and avoid using forest roads to bypass closures. More at Tripcheck.com.

Boulder Creek Fire

The Boulder Creek Fire is the top priority for firefighters on the Willamette Complex-north. It’s 501 acres and 0% contained as of Friday, Sept. 13 and burning about 5 miles east of McKenzie Bridge. There is a Level 3-go now-evacuation notice in place for Scott Creek Road. More on evacuation notices related to the Willamette Complex at LaneCounty.org 

Linton Creek Fire

The Linton Creek Fire is in the Three Sisters Wilderness northeast of Eileen Lake. It’s 1,288 acres and 0% contained. A portion of the Pacific Crest Trail is closed because of this fire. And there is an evacuation notice for the Three Sisters Wilderness.

There are a number of closures in place for the Willamette National Forest as fires continue in the area.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
