Lane Transit District approves funds for expanded bus service

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:08 AM PST
A Lane Transit District bus waits for passengers to load on Thursday, Jan. 18. Some bus routes, such as Eugene Springfield service have resumed. Routes to more rural areas, or places that are still seeing heavy impacts from the ice storm, have not yet resumed service.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
A Lane Transit District bus waits for passengers to load in January 2024.

Lane Transit District’s board has approved $37 million in planned transit projects.

The funds, from a state payroll tax, will allow the agency to improve neighborhood bus service and modernize bikeshare. The two-year plan also includes a partnership with Lane Council of Governments to expand LinkLane bus service from Eugene to Florence, and from Florence to Yachats.

LTD spokesperson Anni Katz said the funds will allow the agency to expand the hours and frequency some neighborhoods are served.

"More frequent service makes the system more usable,” Katz said. “If you can go to a bus stop and not even have to look at a schedule because the bus comes so frequently, that's a really usable system. That's always the goal."

The Oregon Department of Transportation still has to sign off on LTD’s proposals before the agency can start spending the money. LTD will be able to begin work after the new fiscal year begins in July.
Transportation Lane Transit DistrictFlorenceYachatsLane Council of Governments
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
