Lane Transit District approves funds for expanded bus service

Lane Transit District’s board has approved $37 million in planned transit projects.

The funds, from a state payroll tax, will allow the agency to improve neighborhood bus service and modernize bikeshare. The two-year plan also includes a partnership with Lane Council of Governments to expand LinkLane bus service from Eugene to Florence, and from Florence to Yachats.

LTD spokesperson Anni Katz said the funds will allow the agency to expand the hours and frequency some neighborhoods are served.

"More frequent service makes the system more usable,” Katz said. “If you can go to a bus stop and not even have to look at a schedule because the bus comes so frequently, that's a really usable system. That's always the goal."

The Oregon Department of Transportation still has to sign off on LTD’s proposals before the agency can start spending the money. LTD will be able to begin work after the new fiscal year begins in July.

