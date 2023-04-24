Eugene library forewarns patrons of roof times ahead

The usual “quiet” rules will be bent a bit this summer, at the Downtown Eugene Public Library. After 20 years, the facility is getting a new roof. And while the noise of construction is sure to distract patrons used to browsing and reading in silence, library administrators say all services and hours will remain the same.

“At 20 years old, our roof has seen better days,” Library Director Will O’Hearn said in a press release. “We know this replacement will cause some detours and other distractions library goers aren’t used to, and you’ll still be able to access all the services and programs you know and love.”

The roof project starts May 1 and will continue through the summer. Other disruptions may include street closures, parking limits, and odors from construction.

The Eugene Public Library invites people to contact them for further information or for updates, at (541)682-5450 or at eugene-or.gov/library as well as their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.