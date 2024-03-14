© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene YMCA staff crack open time capsule from 1955

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:39 PM PDT
Man hitting wall with heavy axe.
1 of 12  — WhackSteffen01.jpg
Brian Steffen, CEO of the Eugene Family YMCA, whacks away at an exposed section of wall containing a time capsule that had been placed inside in 1955.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Painted wall indicating YMCA and YWCA construction in 1955.
2 of 12  — YMCA_YWCA_1955.jpg
On the other side of the time capsule, a section of wall shows the year that the YMCA/YWCA facility was built and dedicated.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Two men staring at battered hole in wall.
3 of 12  — HoleInWall_BB.jpg
Two Y employees look at the excavated wall and debris after the time capsule was removed.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man trying to open metal box with tool.
4 of 12  — PincersBox.jpg
For a few minutes, Steffen and others tried figuring out how best to open the time capsule without damaging its contents.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Two people removing documents from metal box.
5 of 12  — OpeningTimeCapsule.jpg
The Y's spokesperson, Beth Casper, and Y board member Steve Thoennes, carefully remove the contents after a BRING Recyling worker helped saw open the end of the box.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman holding panoramic photo of city.
6 of 12  — BethCasperPanoramicPic.jpg
Casper holds a panoramic photo of Eugene, OR as others examine the time capsule's materials from 1955 and 1909.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Excavated hole in wall with concrete rubble.
7 of 12  — ExcavatedWall_BB.jpg
The exacavation left a hefty hole in the gym wall, and a pile of debris. The old YMCA facility will be entirely demolished soon.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Panoramic photo of city.
8 of 12  — EugenePanoramaPic.jpg
A panoramic photo of Eugene, Oregon from decades past.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Old newspaper.
9 of 12  — OregonJournal1955.jpg
A 1955 edition of the Oregon Journal newspaper was among the items contained in the time capsule.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman reading old newspaper.
10 of 12  — BethCasperNewspaperBB01.jpg
Casper pores over a 1909 edition of the Morning Register newspaper, as her colleagues continue examining the time capsule's contents.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Funnies section of old newspaper.
11 of 12  — 1955_FunniesSection.jpg
The "funnies" section of the Register-Guard newspaper in 1955 featured eight pages of comics, many in color.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Old YMCA pamphlet.
12 of 12  — CornerStoneYpamphlet55.jpg
An old Central Lane YWCA/YMCA pamphlet from 1955 announces the cornerstore ceremony during which the time capsule was placed inside the walls.
Brian Bull / KLCC

In 1955, Elvis Presley made his television debut, while civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was arrested for sitting in the “whites only” section of a Montgomery, Alabama bus. Disneyland opened to the public, and famed physicist Albert Einstein died at the age of 76. 

And in Eugene, Oregon that same year, officials with the local YMCA and YWCA gathered materials and sealed it up inside what was then a newly-built athletic facility and gathering space for the community. 

Flash ahead nearly seven decades later.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Y administrators and employees gathered in the aging gymnasium. They took turns breaking apart a wall section with sledgehammers and mallets. 

For roughly 20 minutes, the group chipped away at a part of the wall with “YMCA - YWCA 1955” painted on it. After the sheet copper box was revealed and removed, pincers and pliers were used to open it, to little avail. Then a worker from BRING Recycling used a power saw to take off the end, to cheers and whoops. 

Staff marveled at the contents: regional newspapers, a panoramic photo of Eugene, a University of Oregon catalog, coins and stamps, and “Y” documents from November 1955. 

Opening 1955 time capsule at old YMCA

Materials from a previous time capsule compiled in 1909 were also found, all in good shape. 

“I love the photo that they have of the doorway to our original Willamette Street location where we were in in the early 1900s,” said Brian Steffen, CEO of the Eugene Family YMCA. “That’s one of the only photos that we have of that building.” 

“We have plans to bury a time capsule at the new Y,” said Beth Casper, the Y’s spokesperson. “And we would really like the materials to stay preserved until they are uncovered by another generation of folks.” 

The old YMCA on Patterson Street will be demolished, though Y officials still own the property. The Y board will determine its use at a future meeting. 

Copyright 2024, KLCC.

 
Tags
Arts & Culture Eugene YMCAEugene Family YMCAYMCA
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Oregon, and remains a contributor to the KLCC news department. He began working with KLCC in June 2016.   In his 27+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content