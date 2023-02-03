© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

$1.25M agreement between Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth announced

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:24 AM PST
Salnos_Steffen_BB_01.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
PeaceHealth CEO Todd Salnas (left) and Eugene Family YMCA CEO Brian Steffen stand at the construction site where the new Y facility is being built.

A new partnership has been announced between the Eugene YMCA and PeaceHealth. The $1.25 million agreement will focus on preventative medicine.]

At the corner of Hilyard and 24th, construction crews work away on the new Y building, set to open at year’s end.

Something else has been built behind the scenes: a 10-year partnership between the Y and major health provider PeaceHealth.

EugeneY_020123_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
View of the new Y facility being built from the corner of 24th Ave. and Hilyard in Eugene.

“Certainly the YMCA has had over 100 years of experience in preventative wellness and taking care of the community and keeping them well,” PeaceHealth Oregon CEO Todd Salnas said. “And so we just think working together is a perfect opportunity to bring that together.”

The Y’s CEO, Brian Steffen, said the new building will house the PeaceHealth Wellness Center.

“That space will be a place where we’ll have thousands of visitors a day coming to pursue their health journey. But it will also create a joint programming committee where PeaceHealth experts and Y experts look at the research around health in Lane County.”

Programming would address chronic health issues proactively.

Health & Medicine
