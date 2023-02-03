$1.25M agreement between Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth announced

A new partnership has been announced between the Eugene YMCA and PeaceHealth. The $1.25 million agreement will focus on preventative medicine.]

At the corner of Hilyard and 24th, construction crews work away on the new Y building, set to open at year’s end.

Something else has been built behind the scenes: a 10-year partnership between the Y and major health provider PeaceHealth.

Brian Bull / KLCC View of the new Y facility being built from the corner of 24th Ave. and Hilyard in Eugene.

“Certainly the YMCA has had over 100 years of experience in preventative wellness and taking care of the community and keeping them well,” PeaceHealth Oregon CEO Todd Salnas said. “And so we just think working together is a perfect opportunity to bring that together.”

The Y’s CEO, Brian Steffen, said the new building will house the PeaceHealth Wellness Center.

“That space will be a place where we’ll have thousands of visitors a day coming to pursue their health journey. But it will also create a joint programming committee where PeaceHealth experts and Y experts look at the research around health in Lane County.”

Programming would address chronic health issues proactively.

