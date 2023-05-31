Police identify source of school threats as two South Eugene students

Eugene Police say two students at South Eugene High School are behind the series of threats aimed at the school this month. Each time–four altogether–officials responded to the school and students and staff were evacuated.

EPD Chief Chris Skinner said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that investigators contacted the students and their parents late Tuesday evening. Skinner said the two students are not being named because they are juveniles.

The suspects were not taken into custody, but Skinner said equipment that was believed to have been used in initiating the threats was confiscated. He said the students' parents are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators believe the students paid a third party service contacted through social media to place automated phone calls on four separate occasions in May.

Skinner said a break in the case came when a Eugene 4J staff member flagged an Instagram post offering to help shut down schools through hoax threats. The staff member brought the post to the attention of Eugene PD and FBI investigators, who eventually were able to identify who they believe were behind the threats.

“It’s a great example of all of us leaning in on this investigation,” said Skinner. “We couldn’t have done this without the 4J staff being really mindful of what they were seeing, and turning it over to law enforcement, and then law enforcement being able to follow up on this stuff.”

Submitted photo This photo taken by a South Eugene High School student shows members of the SEHS student after being evacuated to an athletic field Wednesday morning.

With the end of the school year rapidly approaching, 4J officials hope the break in the investigation can help bring closure to South Eugene students and staff.

4J Superintendent Andy Dey said the experience should also serve as a lesson to other teenagers who may be thinking of trying something similar.

“You do things that you’re not supposed to do on the internet, and there is a trail of breadcrumbs and information bits leading back to you,” said Dey. “So please don’t think you can get away with something like this, because the chances are far better that you won’t.”

Police said information about the case is being turned over to the Lane County District Attorney for possible prosecution.

