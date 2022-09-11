Following east wind event, officials update evacuation levels and closures

Last updated 3:20pm, 9/11/20:

Following the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College today at 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, due to significantly decreased call volume, the non-emergency call center will close at the same time. Residents can call 2-1-1 for information.

Evacuees who remain in shelters will continue to receive services from the Red Cross.

Lane County Animal Services (LCAS) will continue to operate the large animal evacuation shelter at the Lane Events Center to provide a safe place to house animals from properties in Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 3 (GO NOW) areas.

Evacuation Levels are being eased, and some routes are being re-opened following the dissipation of this weekend’s east wind event.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says Oregon 58 Willamette Highway is now open on the west side between I-5 and Oakridge. The stretch was largely closed off save for an estimated 3,000 evacuees from Oakridge late Friday into Saturday.

The east side closure point for the OR 58 Willamette Highway Cedar Creek Fire closure is now at Willamette Pass, milepost 62. Travelers are encouraged to check for current evacuation information at www.lanecounty.org/cedarcreek .

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has announced as of 11:47am 9/11/22 that the following areas have been reduced to Level 2 evacuation status (Be Set).

Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River

· The City of Westfir

The following areas remain at a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notification and re-entry is not allowed at this time:

High Prairie area, including all of High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, and Huckleberry Lane

·Westfir-Oakridge Road from Westfir city limits to Roberts Road

· McFarland Road

· Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road, and Oakridge east of Salmon Creek

Hills Creek Reservoir area south of Highway 58 and Greenwaters Park

An updated map of the evacuation areas is available at: www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek .

LCSO adds that while “every effort is being made to protect the communities of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie, it is possible that conditions may require moving back to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice in some or all of these areas and that can happen at any time.”

Marion County Sheriff's Office.

From the Marion County Sheriff’s Office:

In consultation with fire officials, existing evacuation levels are being reduced for the Vitae Springs fire effective 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022. A detailed map of up-to-date evacuation areas can be found at https://bit.ly/2022VitaeSpringsFire .

Level 2: Be Set

Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Rd S to River Rd

West side of Skyline Rd from Vitae Springs Rd to Cole Rd S

Orville Rd S

Riversprings Rd to Prospect Ridge

Level 2: BE SET to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. This may be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.

Level 1: Be Ready

Marion County: River Road S at Sawmill Rd Sawmill Rd S South side of Ballyntyne Rd S Stonehill Ave S Jory Hill Rd S west of Elmhurst Ave S Elmhurst Ave S to Nehalem St S Cole Rd S west of Bates Rd S West side of Bates Rd S to Bunker Hill Rd S including the Chinook Estates neighborhood Bunker Hill Rd S to Riverside Dr S Riverside Dr S from River Rd S to Sidney Rd S West side of Sidney Rd S to Buena Vista Rd S



Level 1: BE READY for potential evacuation. You should be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property, and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

No areas in Polk County remain under an evacuation advisory.

Overnight the fire remained within the existing containment lines and fire crews from numerous regional agencies continue to assist Salem Fire Department crews. The fire is expected to continue to smolder and produce smoke for an extended period. Fire officials will work directly with residents living at properties with fire activity. The Salem Fire Department would like to thank the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Office and Oregon Department of Forestry for their continued support and partnership during this response.

Marion County Emergency Management will be coordinating with the American Red Cross to close the Judson Middle School evacuee resource center later today. Those with livestock at the Oregon State Fairgrounds will be able to work directly with county officials to coordinate next steps.

