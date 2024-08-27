Springfield School Board appoints new member

The Springfield School Board has appointed a new member.

A seat became available earlier this month after long-time member Emilio Hernandez resigned . On Monday evening, the board unanimously appointed Heather Quaas-Annsa to serve the remainder of his term.

Quaas-Annsa is the director of philanthropy for Community Supported Shelters and previously served in volunteer roles at the Bethel School District.

In her interview with the school board, Quaas-Annsa said her background and community connections would help her make the most out of a short term.

“I feel like I bring a lot of unique experiences to the board,” she said. “As a parent of three kids at three different schools in Springfield Public Schools, as someone who has served on a school board before, (and) as someone who has managed nonprofit organizations and budgets for over ten years.”

The board unanimously chose Quaas-Annsa from more than a dozen potential appointees.

Board member Jonathan Light thanked everyonewho participated in the process, and urged them to continue supporting Springfield students.

“Stay involved,” he said. “We can only select one, but there’s so much expertise and passion in the room, which is really what makes great schools.”

Quaas-Annsa will be formally sworn in to her new role on Sept. 9 and will serve for ten months.