Oregon braces for hot temps, smoky air

August will bring heat to much of Oregon.

Thursday is expected to get into the upper 90s and possibly triple digits in western and central Oregon.

Warm temperatures will stick around at least through early next week, said Noah Alviz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

“Just know it’s going to be pretty hot,” he said. “Stay hydrated. Try to stay in an air conditioned place if possible. If you know anyone who may be more vulnerable to the heat, especially elderly people who live by themselves without AC, definitely check on them. Check on your neighbors.”

With multiple fires burning throughout the state, the heat combined with continued dry conditions make fire risk higher. Alviz said there’s also a chance of thunderstorms Friday night which could spark more fires.

Air Quality advisories

Meanwhile, air quality is being degraded by the numerous fires in the region. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for parts of central, southern, and southeastern Oregon.

DEQ said the areas affected include Deschutes and eastern Lane County, as well as Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, and Malheur counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

DEQ said intermittent smoke is expected in other parts of the state, including eastern Douglas County, Jefferson County and other parts of southeast Oregon.

Smoke can irritate people’s eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people and older adults.

You can check current conditions at the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

