EPA formally pushes to have Eugene’s J.H. Baxter site designated for extensive environmental clean-up

This story is part of KLCC's continuing coverage of the J.H. Baxter facility in Eugene.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has officially proposed adding the old J.H. Baxter site in Eugene to the Superfund clean-up list.

Since August, the EPA has been doing short-term cleanup at the deactivated wood treatment facility. But if the federal government approves Superfund status, a more rigorous, years-long clean-up of contaminants and old materials would commence.

Suzanne Skadowski of the EPA Region 10 Office in Seattle told KLCC that the Superfund National Priorities List is for the “worst of the worst” sites across the U.S.

“The sites that are complex, they’re large, there’s a lot of contamination left behind,” she explained. “They’re near communities that are threatened. Those are the sites we put on the list.”

Many Bethel-area residents have long complained of odors and dioxin contamination from the J.H. Baxter plant.

The EPA’s proposal will be published in the Federal Register, and kicks off a 60-day public comment period.

Skadowski said afterwards, the EPA reviews the comments and all other materials related to the proposal. A decision may come in spring or fall 2025.

In its release, the EPA said that nearly 80 years of wood treatment operations at the J. H. Baxter site caused soil, groundwater, and sediment contamination, and determined that this poses “unacceptable risk to people and the environment.”

“EPA is proud to work with the community of West Eugene, which has fought and advocated effectively for this site cleanup,” EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller said in the release. “With these Superfund resources, we can move forward with a comprehensive effort to remove hazardous materials and protect the health of those who live and work near the facility.”

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has also formally concurred with EPA’s decision to propose putting the J.H. Baxter site on the Superfund National Priorities List.

“I value the cooperative relationship between Oregon and EPA as we continue the cleanup efforts at J. H. Baxter and in the surrounding neighborhood,” Kotek wrote. “To help return the land to a safe condition for Oregonians living in the area and for future generations to come.”

Nationwide, thousands of contaminated sites - from landfills, mines, processing plants, and manufacturing facilities - exist due to hazardous waste being dumped, left out in the open or otherwise improperly managed. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law accelerates EPA’s work to clean up such pollution with a $3.5 billion investment in the Superfund Remedial Program.

The EPA estimates that since ceasing operations in January 2022, J. H. Baxter has more than 500,000 gallons of wood treating chemicals at site.

In September 2022, the EPA conducted a series of sampling events upon request of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Beyond the facility itself, the Bethel neighborhood was also tested. The sample results revealed hazardous substances including pentachlorophenol, creosote, dioxins, arsenic, copper and zinc.

Last month, the Oregon Health Authority published its final health consultation report to address community concerns about exposure to dioxins. OHA and EPA will collaborate on further risk assessment.

Officials say for information on the J. H. Baxter site, background and ongoing studies, to visit EPA’s J. H. Baxter website.

