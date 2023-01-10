© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Human Interest

Community non-profits in five counties benefit from Coquille Tribe's grants

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM PST
CoqSign_ConestogaHutsCSS.jpg
Photo provided by Heather Quaas-Annsa, Community Supported Shelters; sign photo taken by Brian Bull, KLCC
Conestoga huts built for one of Community Support Shelter's sites in Eugene; Coquille Tribe sign (inset)

A Native American tribe based in Oregon has given out a record amount of grants to regional non-profits, including 28 in Lane County.

The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund distributed $815,000 this year across five Oregon counties. That’s nearly triple last year’s total.

Among those getting grant money is Community Supported Shelters, which received $6,300.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Heather Quaas-Annsa, CSS’ director of philanthropy. “The funds are going to be used for our Kitchen Coordination program, specifically going towards catering supplies that we need to make sure our clients in our Conestoga hut communities receive warm food during these super cold winter months.”

The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund has distributed over $8 million in casino proceeds since 2001. Other recipients this year include SquareOne Villages and South Lane Mental Health.

Human Interest
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
