Community non-profits in five counties benefit from Coquille Tribe's grants

A Native American tribe based in Oregon has given out a record amount of grants to regional non-profits, including 28 in Lane County.

The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund distributed $815,000 this year across five Oregon counties. That’s nearly triple last year’s total.

Among those getting grant money is Community Supported Shelters, which received $6,300.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Heather Quaas-Annsa, CSS’ director of philanthropy. “The funds are going to be used for our Kitchen Coordination program, specifically going towards catering supplies that we need to make sure our clients in our Conestoga hut communities receive warm food during these super cold winter months.”

The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund has distributed over $8 million in casino proceeds since 2001. Other recipients this year include SquareOne Villages and South Lane Mental Health.

