West Eugene park will honor Black leader whose family was displaced

The City of Eugene is developing a new park in southwest Eugene. It’s named for the late Mattie Reynolds, who was a leader in the Black community.

The park will be close to where the Reynolds family moved after they were displaced in the 1940s for the construction of Ferry Street Bridge. It’s south of West 11th near Bailey Hill Road.

Philip Richardson is a Landscape Architect and Parks Planner with the City of Eugene. He said Reynolds’ daughters and the community have been involved in planning the park.

“I think what I keep hearing is that they just really want it to be for everybody, so that the things that we’re putting in there feel welcoming and that everybody feels that this is a place they belong,” said Richardson. One specific priority is a picnic area for people to enjoy food and family.

Richardson said the planners have a set of values to guide park planning:

Embody Mattie Reynold’s Values: Inviting and welcoming​

​Promotes gathering, connecting, building community​

​Visible, Safe, Clean, Comfortable, Attractive​

Enjoy & Appreciate Nature​

Fun, Playful, Healthy



The hope is to gather public input and release plans before another meeting, possibly in September. The construction of Mattie Reynolds Park is expected to be completed in 2025.

People can look at information and share their input here: https://engage.eugene-or.gov/reynolds

Mattie Reynolds Park Planning meeting

When: Thursday, June 15 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Where: St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1167 Sam Reynolds St., Eugene

RSVP: engage.eugene-or.gov/reynolds

About Mattie Reynolds Park: This 5.25-acre park located in the Churchill neighborhood will be the first newly developed park in the southwest region in over 15 years. It is located at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Dani Street and is named for the matriarch of one of the first Black families to settle in southwest Eugene after being displaced from the Across the Bridge community for construction of the Ferry Street Bridge. The construction of Mattie Reynolds Park is expected to be completed in 2025. (information from City of Eugene)

