KLCC wins four NAJA awards

The 2022 Native Media Awards have been announced, and KLCC reporter Brian Bull has won four for his reporting last year.

In the Associate Division III category for Radio/Podcast, a compilation of Bull’s stories earned KLCC a third place finish behind NPR and Minnesota Public Radio, for “Best Coverage of Native America.”

In the Professional Division III category for Radio/Podcast, Bull earned third place for Best Feature Story, for “Totems built by NATIVES students and staff now grace two Eugene schools,” and a third place for Excellence in Beat Reporting, for his coverage of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Girls/People.

And in the Professional Division I category for Print/Online for Best Health Coverage, Bull placed second for his Underscore.News article, “Mocassin Telegraph Finds New Life as Source of Vaccine Information.”

The NAJA Awards are exclusively for coverage of Native American and Indigenous issues across the country, and draw hundreds of submissions every year.

“It’s hard to imagine the Northwest without the contributions and culture of Native people,” said KLCC General Manager, Jim Rondeau. “We’re proud to hear that reflected in KLCC’s coverage…and Brian is in wonderful company as one of the most accomplished storytellers in public media.”

Bull joined KLCC in 2016. He’s an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe and long-standing member of NAJA. He’s covered Indigenous stories for NPR, National Native News, and Underscore.news, with additional carriage from newspapers such as Indian Country Today, High Country News, and The Oregonian.

Bull also works with NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project as a mentor for up-and-coming journalists from underrepresented communities. He’s currently finishing at Master’s Degree in Online Journalism at New York University.

