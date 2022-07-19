© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCC Announcements

KLCC wins four NAJA awards

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM PDT
NAJA_2022_Win.jpg
Kathy Aney, Alex Milan Tracy, Brian Bull.
/
Underscore.news, KLCC
(Clockwise from top L:) Mildred Quaempts mourns missing relatives on the Umatilla Indian Reservation; Harm Reduction Outreach Specialist Sharon Bruns at a Siletz-run clinic in Salem; Native firefighters conduct a cultural burn outside Eugene; Violet Johnson recites poems at a MMIW event; NATIVES educators install a totem pole at North Eugene High; Keith Schick (left) and Halie Nightpipe (right) with the totem pole.

The 2022 Native Media Awards have been announced, and KLCC reporter Brian Bull has won four for his reporting last year.

In the Associate Division III category for Radio/Podcast, a compilation of Bull’s stories earned KLCC a third place finish behind NPR and Minnesota Public Radio, for “Best Coverage of Native America.”

In the Professional Division III category for Radio/Podcast, Bull earned third place for Best Feature Story, for “Totems built by NATIVES students and staff now grace two Eugene schools,” and a third place for Excellence in Beat Reporting, for his coverage of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Girls/People.

And in the Professional Division I category for Print/Online for Best Health Coverage, Bull placed second for his Underscore.News article, “Mocassin Telegraph Finds New Life as Source of Vaccine Information.”

The NAJA Awards are exclusively for coverage of Native American and Indigenous issues across the country, and draw hundreds of submissions every year.

“It’s hard to imagine the Northwest without the contributions and culture of Native people,” said KLCC General Manager, Jim Rondeau. “We’re proud to hear that reflected in KLCC’s coverage…and Brian is in wonderful company as one of the most accomplished storytellers in public media.”

Bull joined KLCC in 2016. He’s an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe and long-standing member of NAJA. He’s covered Indigenous stories for NPR, National Native News, and Underscore.news, with additional carriage from newspapers such as Indian Country Today, High Country News, and The Oregonian.

Bull also works with NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project as a mentor for up-and-coming journalists from underrepresented communities. He’s currently finishing at Master’s Degree in Online Journalism at New York University.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

KLCC Announcements
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content