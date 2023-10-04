© 2023 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Brad Smith, Partner at Moss Adams

By Michael Dunne
Published October 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT
Brad Smith
Brad Smith

A Conversation between Brad Smith, Partner in Charge for the Eugene and Medford offices of Moss Adams and Michael Dunne

Brad Smith has been in public accounting since 2000, but his interest in accounting began long before then.

“I actually took accounting classes in high school, which most people don’t, so I guess you could say I started in the business from the very beginning,” he said.

Smith focuses on serving clients in the manufacturing and consumer products industries. He works with companies ranging from early-stage start-ups to multinational, privately held entities. His expertise includes providing accounting, auditing, and consulting services on a variety of matters such as business combinations, leasing transactions, cash flow, intangible assets, systems controls, and foreign currency matters.

Moss Adams is a fully integrated professional services firm with more than 4,400 professionals across more than 30 locations in the West and works with many state, national and international companies.

